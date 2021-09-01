What are the biggest WSL attendances?
The WSL attendance record of 38,262 was set in November 2019 by Tottenham when they played Arsenal in the North London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The record crowd saw Arsenal win 2-0 in what was the first meeting between the two clubs since Tottenham had been promoted to the WSL. Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema both scored in what was a vast improvement from when Tottenham and Arsenal had last met competitively where Arsenal won 10-0.www.fourfourtwo.com
