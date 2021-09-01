Tyrod Taylor: Haven’t been told I’m starting for Texans, but not looking for that confirmation

The Texans cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday and three of the players are quarterbacks. The group is made up of Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills and Deshaun Watson, but Watson’s presence on the roster has not been matched by his presence on the field during practices or preseason games this summer as he looks for a trade and faces numerous lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. With Watson otherwise occupied and Mills getting his feet wet as a third-round pick, it seems clear that Taylor will be starting against Jacksonville in Week One.