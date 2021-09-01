Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tyrod Taylor: Haven’t been told I’m starting for Texans, but not looking for that confirmation

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday and three of the players are quarterbacks. The group is made up of Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills and Deshaun Watson, but Watson’s presence on the roster has not been matched by his presence on the field during practices or preseason games this summer as he looks for a trade and faces numerous lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. With Watson otherwise occupied and Mills getting his feet wet as a third-round pick, it seems clear that Taylor will be starting against Jacksonville in Week One.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Usatoday Com#Chargers#Afc West Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor: Vaccination a ‘Personal Matter’

Under COVID protocols, vaccinated players are exempt from daily testing and are allowed to travel. In the wake of Cam Newton's unavailability in New England, Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor was asked if he's vaccinated and he declined to elaborate on his status. “I think that's a personal matter to...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Texans coach says Tyrod Taylor will start over Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have officially named a starting quarterback for Week 1, and his name is not Deshaun Watson. Texans head coach David Culley confirmed on Monday that Tyrod Taylor will start the team’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That is not an unexpected development. While Watson remains eligible...
NFLwearebreakingnews.com

Houston Texans Make Tyrod Taylor Official As Starting Quarterback

HOUSTON – Tyrod Taylor was officially named the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans and will make his franchise debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Tyrod Taylor will start for us quarterback, for sure,” head coach David Culley said Monday. Although the announcement is not surprising, the Texans had...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tyrod Taylor Addresses The Current Deshaun Watson Situation

The Houston Texans are counting on Deshaun Watson to play for them again one day. Even quarterback Tyrod Taylor would like to see the star return to the gridiron eventually. The NFL is still investigating the sexual misconduct allegations against Watson. And until the league concludes its investigation and makes a decision on Watson, the Texans are going to have to wait. Taylor, in the meantime, will run Houston’s offensive attack.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Tyrod Taylor isn’t ready for the uphill battle in Houston in 2021

With Deshaun Watson unlikely to play for the Houston Texans next season, the starting QB responsibilities fall to Tyrod Taylor. At 32 years old, what can the veteran provide to his new team?. Looking back at Tyrod Taylor’s last significant stint as a starting quarterback. Tyrod Taylor has been in...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Texans list Tyrod Taylor as QB1 on depth chart, Deshaun Watson filed under ‘other’

Following Tuesday’s roster cut-down, the Texans released their official 2021 depth chart, providing some clarity for those still wondering how the team will employ Deshaun Watson, who remains under investigation while being sued for alleged sexual misconduct toward 22 masseuses. League insider Aaron Wilson suggested earlier this week that Watson, who has scarcely practiced this summer, will not be in uniform for the Texans this year, spending the season as a healthy scratch—assuming he’s not suspended or placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.
NFLUSA Today

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor attributes his lost fumble to being 'more on the careless side'

The Houston Texans first team took it on the chin against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 23-16 loss in the preseason finale at NRG Stadium. With 8:54 to go in the second quarter, on a third-and-6 from the Houston 39-yard line, quarterback Tyrod Taylor was strip-sacked from behind by outside linebacker Joe Tryon. The Buccaneers recovered the fumble and killed the Texans’ drive.
NFLchatsports.com

Texans Rumors: Should The Houston Texans Start Rookie QB Davis Mills Over Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor?

The Houston Texans are planning to start veteran QB Tyrod Taylor over rookie QB Davis Mills as seen in their depth chart. Should the Texans turn to the Texans’ 3rd round pick in the 2021 NFL draft? Tyrod Taylor has bounced around the NFL his career but has fared well when given a starting role. With QB Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston looking as bleak as ever, what will the future look like at the quarterback position in Houston? Join Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson for a full breakdown of the Texans quarterback position and what to expect this season.
NFLNFL

Texans coach David Culley officially names Tyrod Taylor starting QB

The Houston Texans ended the QB charade ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyrod Taylor is the starting quarterback. Texans coach David Culley made the perfunctory announcement Monday. "Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for us, for sure," Culley said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. The...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars shouldn’t take Texans QB Tyrod Taylor lightly

The Jacksonville Jaguars shouldn’t take the Houston Texans lightly despite the fact that Tyrod Taylor, not Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. Texans head coach David Culley met with Houston’s media and announced Tyrod Taylor will start against the Jaguars in the season opener. This isn’t surprising. In fact, it would have been shocking if Watson had gotten the start, as he hasn’t really practiced and is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Why Tyrod Taylor is the right QB at the right time for Texans

There were no breaking news alerts when Texans coach David Culley announced Tyrod Taylor as the team’s starting quarterback on Monday, only the official acknowledgement of what anyone who’s followed the team for the last six months has known for a long time. Within those months, within Taylor’s three preseason...

Comments / 0

Community Policy