Early squirrel tactics

By Okta
Norwalk Reflector
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past weeks have been hot and muggy, but September is here and with it the fall squirrel hunting. For a modest sized group of hunters around the state it’s an eagerly anticipated event. During youthful days in southern Ohio there was little to hunt among the hills other than squirrels, rabbits, ruffed grouse, and the occasional covey of quail, so I spent a lot of time seeking bushytails which were not only challenging but VERY tasty in the skillet. Later on I hunted the animals from the Ohio River to Lake Erie, and found that their habits never changed.

