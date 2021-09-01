Dollar General is ready to offer health services, fill void left by grocery stores, pharmacies

The rise of urgent care centers across America has exploded, as the number of primary care practices declines, and customers seek out less-expensive, more efficient health care options. The rise of urgent care and overall changes to health care services has some concerned, but a new player has entered the field: Dollar General.

This is because 80% of the United States is considered to be ‘medically undeserved’. At the same time, three-quarters of all Americans live within five miles of a Dollar General store.

So the company is expanding its access to health services for customers in these ‘health care deserts’. “Going forward, our plans include further expansion of our health offering, with the goal of increasing access to affordable health care products and services, particularly in rural America,” Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said during a recent earnings call.

Dollar General is moving to expand as traditional pharmacies consolidate – and rural communities face few options when it comes to traditional medical service. The company is also morphing into a more complete grocery experience for communities that its entered, who do not have a traditional grocery store nearby.

There are several locations in the Finger Lakes and Central New York that fit that description, like the brand new Dollar General store that recently opened in North Rose.

