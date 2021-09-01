Cancel
Forest Park, GA

4 Questions with Forest Park head coach Rex Robertson

By Todd Holcomb, , GHSF Daily
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago
Today’s interviewee is Forest Park coach Rex Robertson, whose team ended a 12-game losing streak last week with a 36-15 victory over Morrow. Forest Park, the alma mater of Pro Football Hall of Famer Hines Ward, hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2000. Robertson, the program’s 14th coach in 20 years, is a Forest Park alumnus who had been Meadowcreek’s and Griffin’s offensive coordinator before being hired in 2020.

