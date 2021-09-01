Cancel
Massachusetts State

All of MA under Flash Flood Watch

By Evan White, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts is bracing for another bout of significant rainfall as remnants of Ida approach the state. A Flash Flood Watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the entire state through 2 p.m. Thursday.

Worcester has been ravaged by rain over the past two weeks. What’s left of Ida is the third storm to hit since August 19. As much as 7 inches of rainfall could come as a result of the forthcoming storm, according to the NWS.

As the state prepares for rain to arrive, a local team of rescue workers is already in Louisiana helping those displaced, injured, or otherwise in need of rescue.

Massachusetts Task Force 1, a Beverely based group was deployed to Louisiana last weekend, and has already begun missions, a spokesman said.

In a news release, MA Task Force 1 said the following:

“The task force was held short of its area of operation due to a lack of infrastructure and spent the night in Birmingham Alabama. The team leadership made it to Baton Rouge last night and were able to conduct briefings with the Incident Support Team this morning and received their work assignment and area of operation. The Team is currently assisting the residents of Louisiana.”

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
