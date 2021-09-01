Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Julia is Our Pet of the Week on Wet Nose Wednesday

By Andy Rent
Posted by 
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amy from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Julia!. Meet Julia! If you're looking for a young, fun, energetic pup, Julia may be the perfect fit! This little lady is getting tired of shelter life, and is hoping to find her furever family soon! Julia loves to go for walks, play with toys, and do zoomies in the yard--but the way to this puppy's heart is through treats--she LOVES snacks! Julia has made friends with the dogs in her previous home, and might enjoy a furry friend or two to play with! Julia is a smart pup with endless amounts of energy and would love to find an adopter who is looking for a young, active dog to train and bond with.

rivergrandrapids.com

Comments / 0

100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Your Dog#The Independent Bank#Hswm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petsmidfloridanewspapers.com

A Forever Home Animal Rescue pets of the week – Stella & Sully

Attention: special needs alert! Stella and Sully are bonded brother and sister Chihuahuas. Stella is an adorable 2-year-old weighing approximately 9 pounds. Sully is a handsome 8-year-old weighing approximately 8 pounds. Stella is the seeing eye guide for Sully, who has lost both his eyes. “When we rescued him from...
PetsArizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Chicken Strip

High Country Humane currently has over 40 dogs waiting for forever homes. We also have many dogs in foster homes, available for adoption as well! Chicken Strip is one of those pups. She has been with her foster family for 2 months now and they can tell you all about her!
Petskiss951.com

Celebrate Your Pup Or Adopt A New Friend For National Dog Day

The pandemic has brought us all a lot of extra time with our furry friends. And it’s also caused many people to decide to add a dog to their family. And for all of those people, National Dog Day is the perfect time to stop and celebrate the joy, comfort, and companionship dogs bring to our lives.
PetsPosted by
97 Rock

Beautiful German Shepard Up For Adoption on Wet Nose Wednesday

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got an amazing German Shepard up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Livy is a 4-year-old beautiful German Shepard. True to her breed, she is smart, protective, and extremely loyal to her family. Livy's new adopters will need to understand she takes time to warm up to new people and would ideally have breed knowledge/experience.
Petssouthgatv.com

Pet of the Day – Baby

DOUGLAS, GA – Looking for a calm, cuddly companion? Here she is! This is Baby, a 9 year old Shih Tzu mix. Baby was surrendered to animal control; her human fell on hard times and could no longer care for her. Though Baby is an older dog, she is still...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from BARK Animal Rescue, Inc. in Greenville. Jasmine, a 2-year-old Pitbull, is a very sweet girl who loves belly rubs, car rides, and walking on a leash. Jasmine is spayed, housebroken and crate trained. Jasmine loves people, and is good with other dogs. She is up-to-date on all her vaccines, and is heartworm negative. Her adoption fee is $200.
PetsPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

See The Adorable Puppies Of The MoShow & Fall In Love On Dog Day

Today is National Dog Day and to celebrate, we're showing you the four-legged family members of the Buzz Adams Morning Show. Since 2004, National Dog Day has been celebrated in the United States as a holiday to honor all dogs- mixed breed and purebred. The holiday was created by an animal rescuer and trainer Colleen Paige, who created other animals days including National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Wildlife Day, and more.
Petsstmarynow.com

National Dog Day is Thursday, consider adoption

National Dog Day on Thursday is the time to pause and appreciate the joy dogs bring, and the comfort and companionship they provide. Millions of people craved canine camaraderie and welcomed new dogs and puppies into their homes over the past year or so. According to the American Pet Products Association, dog ownership increased by nearly 11% in 2020, with roughly 108 million dogs in U.S. households, up from 97 million in 2018.
Trenton, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Meet Cleo! Our Pet of the Week!

Today’s Pet of the Week is brought to you by Green Hills Animal Shelter and is sponsored by Princeton Physical Therapy and Tolson Grain. We’d like to introduce you to Cleo! Cleo is a beautiful, young orange Tabby who is about one-year old. With her sweet face and traditional Tabby markings, Cleo is quite a beautiful girl, but she is also unique! You see, 80% of all orange Tabbies are male, so female orange tabbies like Cleo are considered to be a bit of a rarity.
Kearney, NENebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Lucy and Matilda

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Lucy and Matilda!. The Kearney Area Animal Shelter (KAAS) said both were recently surrendered together. Their owner's health was declining and loved them dearly, but wanted them to have a home that was more fit for their energy levels. They are almost six years old and...
Medford, ORKDRV

Pet of the Week: Gouda

This gorgeous girl is Gouda! She is about 5 years old and is great with other kitties. Gouda came into C.A.T.S. with three of her own kittens and has since become the "momma" to other kittens in the playroom. So, if there's one thing she knows how to do it's pack her patience. Gouda can be a little leery at first, but just give her a chance and she'll show you how sweet she truly is!
Grand Island, NENews Channel Nebraska

Pet of the Week: 'Standby'

GRAND ISLAND -- Our pet of the week photos are here! Meet 'Standby', a good obedient German shepherd from Grand Island. He just celebrated his two-year birthday alone, without a home, yet. Standby has been at the shelter for 80 days, just hoping to find the right home of his...
PetsMercury News

Pet of the Week: Booboo Bear

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Booboo Bear. Booboo Bear is a senior lady with impeccable manners. This nine-year-old spayed female Chow Chow mix is polite and well versed in sit, stay, come and shake. Despite her age, Booboo Bear is a high-energy dog who loves new adventures. She also enjoys meeting new people. In face people are her favorite thing…other dogs, not so much. Because Booboo prefers the company of humans to canines, she needs to be the only animal in a home. Due to her exuberant personality, she would do best in a home with no young children. Looking for a spirited gal who has a zest for life? Ask for Booboo Bear ID# A891598.
Pet ServicesKBOE Radio

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "SUNSHINE"

This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Sunshine”, a 2 year old black female cat. Sunshine is a super-affectionate kitty who loves attention, loves to play, and gets along well with other cats and doesn’t seem to mind dogs. Sunshine is fully vaccinated, and ready to meet you! Plus, her adoption fee is only $10 this week!
Petswiproud.com

La Crescent Animal Rescue Pets of the Week: Tater

FOSTER UPDATE: Tater has settled into his foster home marvelously! He’s really smitten with the teenagers in the house and spends a lot of time lounging wherever they are. While there was hissing at the resident dog at first, Tater would be in the same room with him by day 3.
Petskxnet.com

FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Piper The Dog

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Piper The Dog. Piper the Dog and Zander, who’s family has been fostering Piper, came in bright and early. According to Julie Schirado of Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and Zander: Piper is a high energy and very affectionate dog. She’s great with other dogs and kids and enjoys walks!
Ross, CAkoit.com

Pet Of The Week: Ross

Ross is a 4 month old kitten who likes to hang back and observe. You can find him on a perch just peeking out at the world. He may not be the most outgoing, but with time and trust he’ll surely come around. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293-7200.
PetsWiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Moose and Summer

Moose is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix surrendered after his previous owner could no longer keep him. He is friendly and would love an experienced family with older children due to his high activity level. He loves to spend time outdoors walking or hiking. He’s ok with some other dogs and would do best with no small animals in the home. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy