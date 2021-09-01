Julia is Our Pet of the Week on Wet Nose Wednesday

Amy from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Julia!. Meet Julia! If you're looking for a young, fun, energetic pup, Julia may be the perfect fit! This little lady is getting tired of shelter life, and is hoping to find her furever family soon! Julia loves to go for walks, play with toys, and do zoomies in the yard--but the way to this puppy's heart is through treats--she LOVES snacks! Julia has made friends with the dogs in her previous home, and might enjoy a furry friend or two to play with! Julia is a smart pup with endless amounts of energy and would love to find an adopter who is looking for a young, active dog to train and bond with.