One day last spring, while chitchatting with other moms at the private elementary school their children all attended in Los Angeles, Mimi (her name has been changed) learned about a video that had been shown in her daughter’s first-grade class. Intended to help kids understand the racial unrest sparked by George Floyd’s death, the film, which was made by the educational company BrainPOP, was a five-minute lesson in structural racism. An animated character walked viewers through the civil rights movement and the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black individuals at the hands of police.