Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Patrick Earl Wollenhaup

Greater Milwaukee Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Earl Wollenhaup passed away on August 27, 2021, at the age of 58. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Nancy Louise (Guernsey) Wollenhaup in 2020 and his father, Earl Wollenhaup. Patrick is survived by his mother, Ann Christine (Babcock) Wollenhaup, and his sisters Holly...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
ObituariesFort Bragg Advocate-News

Michael K. Williams

No memorial events are currently scheduled. God bless your family definitely in a time of need. For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, Jesus, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. RIP. Euclid. Friend. September 8, 2021. A...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Family Relationshipsmaryvilleforum.com

Modfather Paul Weller welcomes first grandchild

Paul Weller has become a grandfather for the first time. The 63-year-old Modfather's 29-year-old model daughter Leah Weller-Kurata and her husband Tomo Kurata, 31, have announced the arrival of their son Kouzen, who was born on August 31. Alongside a snap of the tot's teeny hands, Leah wrote on Instagram:...
Family RelationshipsBrenham Banner-Press

Modfather Paul Weller welcomes first grandchild

Paul Weller has become a grandfather for the first time. The 63-year-old Modfather's 29-year-old model daughter Leah Weller-Kurata and her husband Tomo Kurata, 31, have announced the arrival of their son Kouzen, who was born on August 31. Alongside a snap of the tot's teeny hands, Leah wrote on Instagram:...
Family RelationshipsEastern Arizona Courier

Modfather Paul Weller welcomes first grandchild

Paul Weller has become a grandfather for the first time. The 63-year-old Modfather's 29-year-old model daughter Leah Weller-Kurata and her husband Tomo Kurata, 31, have announced the arrival of their son Kouzen, who was born on August 31. Alongside a snap of the tot's teeny hands, Leah wrote on Instagram:...
Family Relationshipstribuneledgernews.com

Modfather Paul Weller welcomes first grandchild

Paul Weller has become a grandfather for the first time. The 63-year-old Modfather's 29-year-old model daughter Leah Weller-Kurata and her husband Tomo Kurata, 31, have announced the arrival of their son Kouzen, who was born on August 31. Alongside a snap of the tot's teeny hands, Leah wrote on Instagram:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy