Rivet Defeats SK in Volleyball; NK Also Wins Over Evansville Christian
(NK defeats Evansville Christian) The North Knox volleyball team defeated Evansville Christian last night in four sets. 25-3, 25-14, 24-26, 25-21. Hannah Saucerman led the way with 13 service points, 13 kills, and 17 assists. Abigail McKinley added 11 points and 11 gigs, while Mallory Rogers added 23 assists. Alex McKinley had 16 assists, and Jacqui Alsman had 12 digs. The North Knox varsity is now 7-2 on the year.www.wuzr.com
