MARQUETTE — Are you in need of a job or are considering a career change? The Mining Journal is ready to assist. Northern Michigan’s largest newspaper will host a job fair Tuesday at the Holiday Inn, located at 1951 U.S. 41 West in Marquette. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hotel’s Ridge Room with more than a dozen businesses on hand that are in search of aspiring candidates.