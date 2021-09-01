Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Panel wrestling with eligibility criteria for $250M in COVID bonuses for front-line workers

By Minnesota News Network
kxlp941.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special panel is now wrangling with details of *which* front-line workers will share in 250 million dollars of COVID bonuses approved by the legislature. House Democratic Majority Leader Ryan Winkler suggests all front-line workers be eligible for a meaningful amount of money — say 15-hundred dollars — but they might not get all of it right away because only 250 million dollars is appropriated so far:

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Winkler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Legislature#Covid#House#Democratic#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthkxlp941.com

Working group on COVID bonuses blows past Labor Day deadline

A special working group try to hammer out details of COVID bonuses for front-line workers has missed its Labor Day deadline to agree on recommendations for the legislature. Democrats want a “meaningful” payment of 15-hundred dollars to a broad range of workers, but Stillwater Republican Senator Karin Housley says the legislature authorized 250 million dollars total:
Public Healthkxlp941.com

Influential Republican dismisses speculation that special session for COVID worker bonuses could be in jeopardy

An influential Republican is dismissing speculation that a planned special session later this month to approve COVID bonuses for front-line workers could be in jeopardy. Some say Governor Tim Walz won’t call lawmakers back while some Senate Republicans are talking about ousting his Health Commissioner, Jan Malcolm. House Deputy Republican Leader Ann Neu Brindley says about that:
HomelessKSNT

4 vaccinated front-line workers cope with pandemic’s toll

NEW YORK (AP) — The early months of the coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on essential workers. As cities shutdown, thank you signs went up on windows and applause rang out each evening for the workers still out there. At the time, there was hope the pandemic would be short-lived.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Illinois Statepatientdaily.com

Illinois governor mandates COVID-19 vaccine: 'We are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds'

The rate of hospitalizations continues to rise in Illinois because of the highly transmissible delta variant, forcing Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) to mandate vaccine requirements for all health care workers, college students and school teachers and staff, from prekindergarten through college. He is also requiring indoor masking for everyone aged...
Public HealthRebel Yell

Unveiling Thursday | Joe Biden’s New Plan to Fight COVID-19

(Washington) Joe Biden plans to unveil a six-part plan against COVID-19 on Thursday as schools reopen in a country exposed to a new pandemic outbreak fueled by the Delta variant. Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 11:12 am. “The president will speak to the Americans on Thursday about his solid...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Alexandria, MNhot967.fm

Governor Ends Speech, Leaves Event Early

A group of protesters are still waiting for answers after their demonstration at an Alexandria fundraising event made Governor Tim Walz cut a speech short and leave early. On Saturday, the governor was giving a speech when dozens of Line Three activists confronted him about a controversial pipeline project. Video captured the group chanting, shouting and asking the governor questions about the project before he left the scene with security mid-speech. The group wants an end to the pipeline, saying it violates existing treaties with indigenous groups and it could negatively impact the state’s wetlands and wild rice beds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy