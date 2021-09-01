Pop-Tarts Día de Muertos box celebrates tradition through pastry

This summer, the dining options at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Mass., look a little different. On weekends, walk past the upside-down trees suspended on cables and you’ll come upon a summer scene. Beneath the canopied tree that reliably turns burnt gold each fall, rugs casually overlap on the gravel courtyard, and bright, patterned cushions lean against its trunk. Scattered at casual bistro tables, couples and small groups sip wine and chatter animatedly while a chef turns long kebab skewers packed tightly with meat over charcoal, sending smoke skyward from a low outdoor grill. Chama Mama, a Georgian restaurant with two Manhattan locations, is in residence through late September at the urging of a member of the museum’s board of directors, and it is steadily feeding a curious crowd.
