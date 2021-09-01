Pop-Tarts Día de Muertos box celebrates tradition through pastry

Last Friday, the Pop-Tarts teamed up with Lyrical Lemonade to present their first-ever limited edition box-- Pop-Tarts x Lyrical Lemonade Lemon Creme Pie. This is the first time Pop-Tarts released the reign on their iconic box for an artist to reimagine in a colorful and creative style. Lyrical Lemonade took this “Crazy Good” collab to another level with an exclusive pop-up event on Melrose. Before the release of the limited-edition box on August 14th, Lyrical Lemonade “frosted” fan’s back-to-school wear with collaboration art. This meant that fans were able to bring any merchandise they wanted- from tote bags to t-shirts to shoes- to get custom-designed with patches from the event.