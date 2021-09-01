Cancel
Vermont Red Cross volunteers answer the call to help as Gulf Coast recovers from Ida

By Courtney Kramer
informnny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs crews survey the extent of damage from Hurricane Ida, volunteers from Vermont have been called to help with the recovery. Jessica Masten is one of four Vermonters heading to the Gulf Coast with the Red Cross of Northern New England. For her, things are coming full circle. 15 years ago, Masten’s house burned down and the Red Cross was there. More recently, she lived in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria made landfall.

