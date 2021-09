A SpaceX executive has revealed the first concrete Starlink user terminal (dish) production figures and plans for imminent upgrades. Speaking at 2021’s annual SATELLITE conference on September 7th, SpaceX chief financial officer Bret Johnson says that the company is currently producing around 5000 Starlink dishes every week, equating to an annual capacity of a quarter of a million user terminals. Relative to SpaceX’s current base of more than 100,000 active Starlink beta users, Johnson’s figures hint at the imminent and rapid growth the company’s internet services business is about to experience even before accounting for the major expansions and upgrades he says are right around the corner.