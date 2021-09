ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe wants to honor his late grandfather with how he plays for the Texas Rangers in the final month of season. Lowe had a home run and an RBI single among his three hits and the Rangers hung on to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Tuesday night, two days after Lowe's grandfather passed away. Texas has won three games in a row for only the second time since the end of June.