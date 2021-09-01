Rangers' Leody Taveras: Follows up with another home run

Taveras went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run, and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rockies. Taveras was a confident hitter Tuesday, which has not always been the case. He's not a finished product and still needs to control the strike zone better, but that he homered for a second straight day provides hope that he's turned a corner. Prior to his two-hit night Monday, the young outfielder was hitless in 19 at-bats since his callup and 31 at-bats dating back to April when he opened the season on the major-league roster.