Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

R.E.M: A retrospective, a revelation… re-lived

By Clinton Stark
starkinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some odd, quite random reason I woke up the other morning, wondering: what’s R.E.M. up to these days?. Turns out, the legendary group disbanded in 2011. Ten years ago no less. Time flies. I Googled a bit, and recounted memories of the band. Not my favorite I confess. But they were everywhere back in the day. So many 80’s and 90’s house parties in Ottawa were powered by R.E.M., and, of course, they dominated radio and their arthouse videos received regular rotation on Much Music.

www.starkinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Michael Stipe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Music#Electronic Music#Music Streaming Services#Sony Music#Much Music#Spotify#Apple Music#Eraserhead#Oxford#Songfacts Com#Indie Rock Folk#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicgo955.com

R.E.M. announces 25th anniversary ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ reissue

R.E.M. has announced a reissue of the band’s 1996 album New Adventures in Hi-Fi in honor of its 25th anniversary. The expanded collection, which includes the original album remastered, accompanied by 13 B-sides and rarities, is due out October 29. One of the bonus tracks, an alternate version of the song “Leave,” is available now for digital download.
MusicSpin

30 Artists Reflect on 30 Years of Pearl Jam’sTen

The story has been told thousands of times, but it bears repeating: Pearl Jam should never have happened. The ’90s had just begun. In March 1990, the promising Seattle rock band Mother Love Bone was about to unveil their debut album. But on the eve of the release, the band’s lead singer, Andrew Wood, died tragically of a heroin overdose. His band members, guitarist Stone Gossard and bassist Jeff Ament were blind-sided, devastated, and decided to end the band. Over the next few months, Gossard slowly found his way back to music. He made a few demos that landed in the hands of a surfer from San Diego via Chicago who got them from ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons. The surfer’s name was Eddie Vedder. The songs he sent back? “Alive,” “Once,” and “Footsteps.”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Listen To R.E.M. Cover Richard Thompson’s Classic Song, ‘Wall Of Death’

R.E.M. have shared their cover of Richard Thompson’s “Wall of Death”. The Athens, GA band’s impassioned cover of the song originally appeared as one of the B-sides of their hit, “E-Bow The Letter” and it also appears on the expanded edition of the band’s New Adventures In Hi-Fi, set for release via Craft Recordings on October 29. You can check the song out below.
MusicTelegraph

Live music is back! Unless you’re a cautious A-list rock star

The glorious post-pandemic return of live music may not be all that it seems. Just weeks after our venues re-opened their doors after 15 months of enforced inactivity, an alarming number of rock and pop tours are being cancelled. But this time it’s not the global lockdown that’s being the party pooper: it’s nervous rock-stars.
MusicShowbiz411

Paul McCartney Reveals the 154 Songs He Writes About in His Two Volume Memoir Including a Lost One Just Re-discovered

Paul McCartney is releasing a two volume memoir on November 2nd in which he reminisces about 154 of his songs. Today the list of songs was released. This career-spanning selection also includes a set of lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song: ‘Tell Me Who He Is’. During the writing of “The Lyrics” the hand-written lyrics were discovered in one of Paul’s notebooks, believed to date back to the early 1960s.
Rock MusicKerrang

Metallica: The untold story of the album that changed everything

For Metallica, the release of their self-titled fifth album on August 12, 1991 would change everything. Prior to that they were a leviathan thrashing in a relatively small pond; barely contained but still largely defined by the subgenre they’d helped to create. The foursome were the undisputed biggest beast of the Big Four of thrash, but they harboured ambitions to ascend to something altogether grander in scope and scale.
Musicloudersound.com

The Rolling Stones: Tattoo You - Album Of The Week Club review

Who would have thought it? Sent into the vaults to conjure up an album for the Rolling Stones to tour behind in 1981, producer Chris Kimsey returned with pure gold. Tops and Waiting On A Friend date back to 1972’s Goats Head Soup sessions and feature Mick Taylor, while the career-reinvigorating star of the show, Start Me Up found its unlikely genesis in the single rock take of a Black And Blue-era reggae cast-off by the name of Never Stop.
Musicloudersound.com

‘Rock music is being ignored by our government’ says Saxon’s Biff Byford

Saxon frontman Biff Byford has criticised Boris Johnson’s government for its reluctance to engage with an imperilled music industry during the on-going coronavirus crisis, and says that he fears the worst for touring rock bands: “Somebody should make some fucking decisions,” he declares. “It’s all well and good looking after...
MLBRolling Stone

Pearl Jam’s ‘Ten’: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

One of the most successful rock bands of the past quarter-century, Pearl Jam have released 10 studio LPs and numerous live records and official bootlegs over the course of their career, selling an estimated 60 million albums worldwide. But if they’d released only one record – their 1991 debut, Ten – their place in rock history would still be secure. Ten unleashed the modern-rock classics “Alive,” “Jeremy” and “Even Flow,” established the previously unknown Eddie Vedder as a superstar frontman and went on to sell more than 13 million copies in the U.S. alone.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: Roy Orbison, “Running Scared”

This article is from the American Songwriter Archives, originally published in September of 2014. In his autobiography Chronicles, Volume 1, Bob Dylan wrote a vivid passage about hearing Roy Orbison sing “Running Scared” on the radio back in the early ’60s. “He was now singing his compositions in three and four octaves that made you want to drive your car off a cliff,” Dylan remembered. “He sang like a professional criminal. Typically, he’d start out in some low, barely audible range, stay there a while and then astonishingly slip into histrionics. His voice could jar a corpse, always leaving you muttering something to yourself like, ‘Man, I don’t believe it.’ His songs had songs within songs. They shifted from major to minor keys without any logic. Orbison was deadly serious— no pollywog or fledgling juvenile. There wasn’t anything else on the radio like him.”
Music940wfaw.com

The Who’s Keith Moon Remembered

It was 42 years ago today (September 7th, 1978) that the Who's drummer Keith Moon died at age 32. Moon's death, which was ruled accidental, was caused by an overdose of Heminevrin, a medication prescribed to help alleviate alcohol withdrawals, mixed with alcohol. According to police reports there were 32 pills found in Moon's system, some of which were not yet dissolved. He died while staying in Harry Nilsson's London apartment — which coincidentally was where “Mama” Cass Elliott had died four years earlier. Moon was survived by his daughter Mandy and his fiancee Annette Walter-Lax.
Musickcrw.com

Mark Ronson: ‘Watch the Sound’

This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes music producer and Oscar winner Mark Ronson. Ronson hosts the new Apple TV+ series “Watch The Sound,” which explores how changing technology has led to musical innovation. Ronson won an Academy Award for co-writing ”Shallow” and is known for producing Amy Winehouse’s album “Back to Black” as well as for his collaborations with Bruno Mars and Adele. Ronson tells The Treatment about Paul McCartney’s progressive musical tastes, and how McCartney and the Beatles often experimented with their music. Ronson says while he was an early hater of autotune, he eventually saw how it could innovate music. And he talks about the difference a room makes to a recording.
Beauty & Fashionbigtakeover.com

Interview: Rhydian Dafydd (The Joy Formidable)

After a short break following the recording and touring for 2018’s AAARTH, The Joy Formidable reconvened at singer/guitarist Ritzy Bryan’s house in Utah to begin work on a follow up. Bassist Rhydian Dafydd considered it a short vacation from his home in the U.K. but, with the writing starting in February 2020, found himself a temporary U.S. resident for nearly 19 months due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. While the lockdown wasn’t great for anybody, the downtime allowed the band to focus on writing and recording new music that proved to be the shot of energy they needed. Into the Blue, released in August, features some of the best songs in the band’s decade-long recording career and the early singles (“Into the Blue” and “Back to Nothing”) were a great indication of what was to come.
Musicguitar.com

The Genius Of… Electric Warrior by T. Rex

A self-proclaimed “cosmic dancer”, who DJ John Peel nicknamed the “flower child with a knife up his sleeve”, Marc Bolan never suffered from a deficit of self-belief. “You play a C major chord and I hear 25 melodies and symphonies… it gushes out of me,” he once boasted of what he deemed super-human songwriting abilities. With his second album as T.Rex, the androgynous glitter-flecked pixie superstar could lay claim to inventing glam rock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy