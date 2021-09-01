R.E.M: A retrospective, a revelation… re-lived
For some odd, quite random reason I woke up the other morning, wondering: what’s R.E.M. up to these days?. Turns out, the legendary group disbanded in 2011. Ten years ago no less. Time flies. I Googled a bit, and recounted memories of the band. Not my favorite I confess. But they were everywhere back in the day. So many 80’s and 90’s house parties in Ottawa were powered by R.E.M., and, of course, they dominated radio and their arthouse videos received regular rotation on Much Music.www.starkinsider.com
