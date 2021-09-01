Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Destin Daniel Cretton on new Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings

Anticipation for the latest release from Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is fueled not just by plot, but also by the cultural shift it represents. The titular character in the groundbreaking film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is physically and mentally tested as he must confront the past when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. He’s also the first AAPI hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This pivotal chapter in the MCU inspired each element of the movie, including music, set design and other influences seen throughout the film, which makes it even more of a not-to-be-missed release. Before the film hits theaters on September 3, HYPEBEAST rounded up the top five reasons to see Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.