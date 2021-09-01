Cancel
Movies

Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Destin Daniel Cretton on new Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings

By Stefan Pape
heyuguys.com
 7 days ago

The latest film from the MCU is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it's an absolute riot. We were thrilled to take part in a junket for the film's release, where we spoke to the leading duo themselves, Simu Liu and Awkwafina, as well as director Destin Daniel Cretton. Watch all three interviews in their entirety below as we discuss the project at hand, the importance of Asian representation in cinema, and collaborating with legends Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

