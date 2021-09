Note: This is not investment advice. This is for educational purposes only. Please note that cryptocurrency is a highly volatile asset class. "How to buy Solana" is a question flooding the Google search engine, likely due to its jaw-dropping, skyrocketing growth in recent weeks. By the end of June, Solana was only $25. As of this writing, Solana is hovering over $175. Naturally, new and seasoned investors are wondering how they can get their hands on SOL (the coin that runs on the Solana blockchain).