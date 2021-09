The strange world of sports amidst a pandemic continues as for the second time in 2021, the Maine Black Bears football team is prepping for a season opener vs. Delaware. On March 6, the Black Bears began their spring slate at Delaware, a game the Blue Hens dominated for a 37-0 victory. This time, Maine gets set to welcome the 5th-ranked team in the country to begin a true campaign this fall, as the Black Bears get ready to face the Blue Hens on Thursday night in Orono.