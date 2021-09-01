Pat’s of Henderson Planning a December Opening

I have no idea where I heard this rumor, but I can remember it as far back as when I was getting my license. I heard from a friend of a friend that it was possible to hit all green lights heading both north and south on Ryan Street if you maintained a certain speed. I can remember in my teenage years trying it in the evenings, but traffic would always mess it up. I would get through a few, but it never failed that I would get stopped in traffic. It seems like there is some validation to this rumor. Doing a touch of research, traffic engineers call it the Green Wave. The wave can either be preset or use sensors along the roadways to maintain a better flow of traffic and reduce emissions.