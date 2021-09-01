Pat’s of Henderson Planning a December Opening

Gator is teaming up with Dewanna's Closet and Sale Street Baptist church this weekend at Market Basket on Lake St. from 9a-1p as we take in food for CPSB students. Did you know 30% of students attending Calcasieu Parish Schools do not get a meal outside of the daily lunch at school? That means when they aren't at school, there is a good chance they aren't going to be able to have an actual meal. This goes for holidays, breaks, and summer as well. There have been many cases where older students are sneaking food into the bags to take home for later or for their other siblings back at home. This did not sit well with us at Gator 99.5 and Townsquare Media Lake Charles. We have been fortunate enough to be able to team up with Sale Street Baptist Church, Dewanna's Closes, and Lake Charles Toyota to shed some light on this issue.