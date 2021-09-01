Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magic 1470AM

Pat’s of Henderson Planning a December Opening

By Buddy Russ
Posted by 
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are quite a few staples in Lake Charles that have yet to reopen. We just got Nelson's opened back up, so mark that one off of the list. One of the cornerstones of telling an outsider where to eat has always been Pat's of Henderson. My favorite part of eating at Pat's is the baked potato. The fact they bring you that spinny thing to build your potato at the table has been my favorite thing to do since I was a kid. As I got older, I appreciate the food even more, but still will revert to childhood when it's time to make a potato.

mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Henderson Planning
Related
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

Hurricane Ida Relief Benefit This Saturday In Lake Charles

We all know what it was like going through a major hurricane last year and unfortunately, our Southeast Louisiana friends just went through the same thing less than two weeks ago. Well in typical Southwest Louisiana fashion, businesses and folks are banding together for a Hurricane Ida Relief Benefit This...
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

Michael McGowen Releases Trailer For Documentary On Lake Charles Hurricane Devastation

Just last week I was able to give out flowers to Michael McGowen on his stellar cane work as a member of Kappa Alpha Psi. He is now in the news for doing something that we need at this time. Michael just released the trailer for the upcoming documentary "Coming Up From The Ashes". The trailer shows the devastation that Lake Charles endured from Hurricanes Laura and Delta as well as the freeze storm and flooding that we had a few months later. The documentary brings light to the fact that we are no longer discussed in the news and we also have not gotten the proper attention and relief that many of the families in SWLA need.
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

Pick Up Free Food, Ice, And Water At A Hurricane Ida Relief Site Near You

Volunteers are working overtime to help the people of Southeast Louisiana get back on their feet. It's gonna be a long road to recovery, in the wake of the epic devastation caused by Hurricane Ida. But we are Louisiana strong and eventually, we will get there! In the meantime, folks are pulling together and doing what we can to help get life-saving food, water, and various supplies out to the people who need it most.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Iconic View of Oak Alley Damaged by Hurricane Ida

We're receiving more and more images of the destruction from Hurricane Ida, from homes, camps, businesses, and tourist attractions. Oak Alley Plantation's iconic "Oak Alley" is an iconic sight, instantly recognizable to anyone who knows anything about "The South". The plantation was built in the mid-1800s in Vacherie, on the...
PetsPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Ready to Cry? KPLC’s Ben Terry Makes a Friend During a Haircut

Grab the tissues, you're about to need them. Ben Terry wrote on his Facebook page yesterday that he experienced something very special while waiting for his haircut. While sitting in the waiting area, there was a lady ahead of him getting her hair done. With her was her service dog. Service dogs help their humans perform daily tasks, or can use their senses to let their humans know when their blood sugar might be getting low. They can even sense a seizure beginning to happen and give an alert.
EnvironmentPosted by
Magic 1470AM

SNAP Benefits Now Include Hot Foods Because of Hurricane Ida

If there is one thing we have learned along the I-10 corridor about Hurricane Season it is this, don't wait to apply for any government benefits you might be eligible for. Even if you weren't eligible for those benefits before the storm, go ahead and apply. Hurricanes often change the rules and those rule changes could make a big difference in your road to recovery.
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, La Native Michael McGowen Shows He Still Reps For Kappa Alpha Psi

Lake Charles native Michael McGowen who is now a Hollywood movie director still represents for the hometown whenever he is here or away. While he has mingled with many of the Hollywood elite, he still has not forgotten his roots. He is currently putting the finishing touches on a documentary based on Lake Charles's devastating ordeal with Hurricane Laura and Delta. I have had a chance to check out the trailer, and he is really putting on for the city, and making sure that no one forgets what we went through.
Food SafetyPosted by
Magic 1470AM

New Waiver Approves ‘Hot Foods’ Purchase With SNAP/P-EBT Card

Starting today (August 31) Louisiana residents benefiting from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be able to purchase 'hot or prepared foods,' now through September 28. There is no word as to whether this benefit will be extended, but the new waiver was made possible through the combined efforts of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton Debunks Viral Hurricane Forecast

I'll be the first to admit it. After seeing Hurricane Ida hit the New Orleans area on the anniversary of Katrina, I am reminded of Hurricane Rita coming through SWLA shortly after. Although we may never get used to natural disasters, they seem to be a common occurrence in Louisiana these days. Add in more and more technology easily accessible at our fingertips, and suddenly you begin to sprout keyboard experts in any field.
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

Can You Get All Green Lights on Ryan Street at This Speed?

I have no idea where I heard this rumor, but I can remember it as far back as when I was getting my license. I heard from a friend of a friend that it was possible to hit all green lights heading both north and south on Ryan Street if you maintained a certain speed. I can remember in my teenage years trying it in the evenings, but traffic would always mess it up. I would get through a few, but it never failed that I would get stopped in traffic. It seems like there is some validation to this rumor. Doing a touch of research, traffic engineers call it the Green Wave. The wave can either be preset or use sensors along the roadways to maintain a better flow of traffic and reduce emissions.
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

The Sights And Sounds Of Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida slammed the coast of Louisiana as a catastrophic category 4 storm. It leaves us with sights and sights that are absolutely heartbreaking. This first picture just ripped my heart out and stomped on it. Michael Brown, a homeless New Orleans resident, had to ride out Hurricane Ida under a bridge. With the city of New Orleans not having enough time to coordinate public evacuations, everyone was given a shelter in place order.
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

Here We Are On The One Year Anniversary of Hurricane Laura Still Rebuilding

I woke up this morning with a bit of anxiety as we are potentially going to have to deal with another Hurricane coming towards Louisiana. Today August 27, marks the 1 year anniversary of the aftermath of Hurricane Laura hitting Lake Charles. I remember the day like it was yesterday. The group here was prepared to do our duty as media and make sure that the listeners would be informed with all of the latest information's on the Hurricane. The plan was to broadcast live from the studios and get the plan for each one of us to take shifts on delivering the latest Hurricane updates pertaining to road conditions and potential casualties.
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

Hurricane Ida: Parish by Parish Breakdown of Expected Impacts

As we await Hurricane Ida's unwelcome arrival, residents across the Acadiana region and the state of Louisiana mainly want to know, "How will the hurricane impact me and my area?" Well, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles has put out a parish by parish breakdown of the expected impacts...
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Help the Gator Crew This Saturday: Food For Thought Food Drive

Gator is teaming up with Dewanna's Closet and Sale Street Baptist church this weekend at Market Basket on Lake St. from 9a-1p as we take in food for CPSB students. Did you know 30% of students attending Calcasieu Parish Schools do not get a meal outside of the daily lunch at school? That means when they aren't at school, there is a good chance they aren't going to be able to have an actual meal. This goes for holidays, breaks, and summer as well. There have been many cases where older students are sneaking food into the bags to take home for later or for their other siblings back at home. This did not sit well with us at Gator 99.5 and Townsquare Media Lake Charles. We have been fortunate enough to be able to team up with Sale Street Baptist Church, Dewanna's Closes, and Lake Charles Toyota to shed some light on this issue.
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

15 Must Have Items for Your Louisiana Hurricane Kit

Hurricanes and tropical weather systems are no laughing matter. However, in South Louisiana, we often temper the worst of times with a healthy dose of humor. Maybe it's our joie de vivre or it could be that we are two sheep short of a sweater when it comes to smarts.
Posted by
Magic 1470AM

The Gueydan Duck Festival Is Still On Later This Week

With many festivals in Louisiana canceling again this year, we have some great news concerning the Gueydan Duck Festival. Enjoy carnival rides, food, and great music later this week starting this Thursday. You and your family can enjoy skeet shooting, dog trials, pageants, and cooking contests. This Thursday is family night and admission is free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy