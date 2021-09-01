Eviction moratorium extension: Are tenants paying rent? What relief is available for landlords as eviction ban gets extended to January?
New York State will extend its eviction moratorium through January 15, 2022 in a special legislative session convened by Governor Kathy Hochul. The session comes less than 24 hours after the eviction moratorium expired in New York. She called the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden Administration’s eviction moratorium ‘heartless’. “We are not going to abandon our neighbors in need,” Hochul said.www.fingerlakes1.com
