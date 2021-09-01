Cancel
Millvale, PA

Mr. Smalls Latest Venue To Require Vaccine Or Negative Test

By Tyler Friel
977rocks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Smalls Theatre in Millvale is the latest concert venue to require a COVID vaccine or negative test in order to see a show. The venue announced this week that the policy takes effect immediately. Concert-goers can show their vaccine card itself or a clear photocopy of their card. The...

