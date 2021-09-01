Mr. Smalls Latest Venue To Require Vaccine Or Negative Test

The 90s took over Vina Robles Amphitheater with alt rock legends Counting Crows, playing hits such as “Mr. Jones”, “A Long December” and “Daylight Fading”… just to name a few! To start off the night was an acoustic indie artist by the name of Matt Sucich, coming all the way from Queens, New York. He started off the night displaying his great songwriting, telling us story after story about his life through his music. It’s always cool to go to a show with unknown openers; that way, you might just find your next favorite band/musician! Second to go on was a guy by the name of Sean Barna; if you mix Elton John, The Killers and Freddy Mercury, you would get Sean Barna. He came out onstage dressed in a bright red sequin studded jacket. You could definitely feel the crowd digging his style with his great onstage presence.