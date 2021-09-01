1 of nation’s hottest ZIP codes is in the Lehigh Valley and local Realtors aren’t surprised

Cancel
The Lehigh Valley is home to one of the nation’s hottest ZIP codes to live in, a commercial organization says in a new report. Realtor.com, a website of the National Association of Realtors, ranks the 18018 ZIP code as No. 12 in the nation’s hottest ZIP codes for 2021. The ZIP code, which includes several Bethlehem neighborhoods, outranked other sought-after places in cities ranging from Charlotte to Denver. The Realtors gave the No. 1 spot to the 80916 ZIP code in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

