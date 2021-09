Hurricane Ida’s 150-mph winds were a powerful oddity few storms that blow into the Gulf of Mexico can match. But what is becoming less uncommon is the vast power outages left in the storm’s wake. Though not as significant as Ida – which left close to 1 million customers without power, including all New Orleans, in the days after the hurricane – storms that have slammed into Alabama in the past two years have left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark, sometimes for a week or longer.