Sullivans raise funds for leukemia research

There is no greater demonstration of love, hope and faith, than when a community comes together to rally for one of their own. Most everyone is familiar with Sullivan Auctioneers out of Hamilton, Ill. It’s a full-service family owned and operated auction company. They happen to be one of the largest real estate and farm machinery auctioneers in the nation. I always really enjoy driving by their place when their lot is full…. to see all the goodies!