Stumble, suffer, learn, forget – again and again
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, said philosopher George Santayana. Well, it seems we've managed to do just that. Back in the '80s, the U.S., along with England and other allies, either directly or indirectly funded the Afghan mujahideen to help repel the Soviets, who had taken over Afghanistan in 1979, and in between 1987 and 1989 Soviet troops were withdrawn. What did they leave behind? Guess who – the Taliban.
