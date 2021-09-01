Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Pollinators prep for overwintering in Wilson Lake prairie

By Angie Holland aholland@dailydem.com
Daily Gate City
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, a group of people got to know the prairies and pollinators around Wilson Lake. Three pollinator walks have been held by Lee County Conservation, in conjunction with the Iowa DNR, ISU Extension and Outreach and Pheasants and Quail Forever. The first, held in April, exposed visitors to the...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Pollinators#Overwintering#Prairies#Isu Extension#Outreach Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Warning – Grizzly Bears Are Tracked Into Bitterroot

As many as four grizzly bears have been in the Upper Clark Fork and Bitterroot Valley this season, according to the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Vivaca Crowser reported that a radio-collared grizzly traveled south from Seeley Lake, crossed Interstate 90, kept moving through the Flint Creek Range and Rock Creek areas and was tracked as far south as Sula, up the East Fork of the Bitterroot River.
AnimalsMuscatine Journal

HOTLE: Are bison right for this area?

I worked in Washington County for several years, meaning I have seen firsthand the problems that arise when livestock gets out of its enclosures. This is not a frequent occurrence, as most farmers know how to keep cows, horses, pigs, etc… locked up. In many cases the animals are worth thousands of dollars and it is really in the farmer’s best interest to make sure they are well taken care of. However, despite the best efforts, animals get out from time to time. This usually ends in a semi-comical scene where sheriff’s deputies are chasing animals around a back country road and all that is missing is the Benny Hill theme. Less frequently it can end with someone hitting one of the animals with a car, usually resulting in a dead animal and a totaled car, as the animals are larger than humans and weigh quite a bit.
Animalswvgazettemail.com

Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors

When Trevor Moore became the new wildlife biologist managing the West Virginia State Wildlife Center at French Creek for the Division of Natural Resources in January, the WVDNR’s first directive to him consisted of two words:. “Get wolves.”. Moore, who is from Utah and was working previously in Kansas before...
ScienceCoeur d'Alene Press

Can super-male brook trout improve angling in alpine lakes?

Although not native to the western United States brook trout have been introduced throughout the west and now thrive in many western waters, including alpine lakes in Idaho. They are perhaps the tastiest trout you will find, their coloration can be spectacular, and they can achieve high abundance, so many anglers enjoy pursuing them for table fare or just to rack up high catch rates.
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Summer Cats

As that great 60s philosopher Bullwinkle J. Moose often proclaimed, “Eenie meenie, chili beanie, the spirits are about to speak.” The spirits the brilliant moose could have been referring to are the fishing spirits announcing, “When the weather gets hot, go tangle with some cats.”. Come August, here in Western...
Animalshudsonvalley360.com

The Great Pollinator Ramble!

Saturday, August 28 | 4-5:30 p.m. at Olana State Historic Site. Announcing The Great Pollinator Ramble! The Olana Partnership at Olana State Historic Site (in collaboration with The Thomas Cole National Historic Site) hosts an immersive “puppet-scape” that invites visitors to discover local pollinators wandering amidst Olana’s historic landscapes. As...
Wildlifepagosasprings.com

Deer survival and mountain lion studies intersect

A picture off the trail camera wildlife officers placed at the site where the collared mountain lion cached the collared mule deer. HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials observed a compelling intersection of two wildlife projects at the end of July when a deer affixed with a GPS satellite collar gave off a mortality signal just east of the Continental Divide.
TravelPosted by
Only In Minnesota

A Minnesota Hidden Gem, Glendalough State Park’s Lakes, Prairies, And Beach Will Completely Enchant You

Being that Minnesota has more than 60 state parks, there’s bound to be a hidden gem or two. In the past, we’ve introduced overlooked parks such as Bear Head Lake State Park near Ely or Buffalo River State Park in the northwest. But there are still many other lesser-known state parks that are well worth […] The post A Minnesota Hidden Gem, Glendalough State Park’s Lakes, Prairies, And Beach Will Completely Enchant You appeared first on Only In Your State.
AnimalsWicked Local

Nature Notes: Sweet pepperbush rewards pollinators

In late July through early August, we find ourselves in an in-between time in summer, when blossoms are few and nectar is relatively scarce in the wild. Our pollinators – bees, butterflies, wasps, flies, and others – must struggle with a dearth of a nectar. One native plant that comes to the rescue is sweet pepperbush, a wild flowering shrub that begins to bloom at this time and continues through September.
Lincoln County, MElcnme.com

Backyard Wildlife

Earlier this year, I wrote what I believed was my last column for The Lincoln County News. After writing for nearly two years, I bade farewell to my readers and assumed that a door had firmly closed. However, after going three months without writing the column, I realized that I missed Backyard Wildlife. The door, as it turns out, was merely ajar. I’m pleased to say that I’m back and writing again. Like before, I welcome reader comments and feedback via the email account listed above.
Whiteville, NCnrcolumbus.com

Planting pollinators

Members of the Whiteville Rotary Club work Thursday to plant native flowers and greenery in raised beds they constructed earlier this summer in front of the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences on Madison Street. One of the club’s current goals is to increase the number of local pollinator plants, building on the organization’s recent support of the Whiteville Butterfly Mural Trail. Pictured clockwise from top left: Sally Mann and Gayle Kindschuh, Chris English, Caroline Smith and Coburn Powell. Local civic clubs are invited to submit photos to The News Reporter for publication. Please e-mail high-resolution photos to Publisher Justin Smith at justinsmith@NRcolumbus.com.
Halifax, VAyourgv.com

Nectar a tasty lure for pollinators

While my husband and I were having our evening beverage out on the porch, I was watching a hummingbird stick its beak into every flower on my red salvia. I know the role of pollen and the role of pollinators, but it started me thinking about nectar. I don’t remember...
Fishingsanjuanjournal.com

Trail Times: Zylstra Lake Trail summer 2021 update

Submitted by The Old Military Trail Committee. As the summer’s heat wanes, here’s a fun easy hike to get you out there. This approximately mile-and-a-half long eastern edge of the Zylstra Lake loop is seasonally closed October thru March so now is a great time to enjoy it. Keep all dogs on leash, please.
Buncombe County, NCasheville.com

Five Tips to Attract Pollinators to Your Backyard

One out of every three bites of food we eat relies on pollinators, mostly insects, to reproduce. Unfortunately, bees (colony and solitary), butterflies, moths, bats, birds, and beetles are facing challenges due to habitat loss, disease, parasites, and pesticides. Try these tips to help out pollinators in your backyard:. Diversify....
AnimalsConcord Monitor

Squam Lake: Home of mountain lions

Mountain lions remain an enigmatic animal for residents of New Hampshire, with New Hampshire Fish and Game reporting three to five sightings per week. “Of those three to five reports, one or two come with photos,” according to Patrick Tate, a wildlife biologist with New Hampshire Fish and Game. Many...
Animalsbedfordtx.gov

TRWD to Host Gardening for Pollinators Class

Gardening for Pollinators is all the buzz! On Thursday, September 2 at 6 p.m., join the Tarrant Regional Water District’s free online class to learn about the best practices to attract pollinators to your garden. Discover the best plants to keep, site prep tips, and pollinator garden maintenance, as well as features to install that are going to attract butterflies, bees, and birds!
AnimalsGazette

Rocky Mountain National Park to close meadows, parks for elk rut season

Several meadows and parks within Rocky Mountain National Park are set to close Wednesday as the fall mating season for elk begins, officials announced Tuesday. The annual closures begin on Wednesday and last through Oct. 31 for Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy