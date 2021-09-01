DOE Releases New Reports Highlighting Record Growth, Declining Costs of Wind Power
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) this week released three reports showing record growth in land-based wind energy, significant expansion of the pipeline for offshore wind projects, and continued decline in the cost of wind energy generation – laying the groundwork for significant future gains as the Biden Administration pursues rapid acceleration of renewable energy deployment to reach its goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035.www.mychesco.com
