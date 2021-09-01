Cancel
Donnellson, IL

Donnellson library holding book sale, story time

By For the Daily Gate City
Daily Gate City
 7 days ago

Brenda Knox, library director, has announced that the Donnellson Public Library will resume preschool story hour, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. This program is for kids under the age of 5, and will include plenty of picture books, movement activities, themed activities and seasonal fun. Children should be accompanied by an adult caregiver at all times. Story Hour lasts about 45 minutes, and after that, caregivers and kids can pick out books to take home.

Donnellson, IL
