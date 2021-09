Halo Infinite fans don’t have to wait that long to get their hands on the game, even though it won’t launch with Forge or co-op campaign at launch. During the Gamescom Opening Night Live, Microsoft dropped two major news related to the Halo series. The first one is the release date of the game, which has been teased for a while, and it is now confirmed to arrive on December 8. This puts the game ahead of other major first-person shooters including Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.