First Warn 5: Wednesday morning, Sept. 1

To start off our morning hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the region. Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side. Eventually, we can expect temperatures to be in the 80s and a bit in the 90s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Winds will pick up speeds from the north around 5-10 miles per hour and we will start to have an increase in clouds. Later today, our temperatures will be in the 90s for highs. Winds will shift a bit, coming from the northeast later today with speeds still around 5-10 miles per hour. We are also looking to have partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are looking to develop later in the afternoon around the region. These storms will mainly give some rain and a few thunderstorms. Later tonight, skies will clear out, giving us mostly clear conditions. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s and 70s for lows and winds will be on the calm side again. For our Thursday, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies through the day. Temperatures will once again be in the 90s for the region and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction around 5-10 miles per hour. Plenty of sunny skies can be expected as we get through this upcoming weekend. Temperatures won’t be as warm as initially anticipated earlier this week, with highs only reaching the mid 90s. On a plus side, we are looking to decrease the amount of moisture for later this week as well. A lot of moisture will get pulled into the Gulf of Mexico to help fuel a tropical system continuing to develop. A high pressure system moves to the north of our region as well, giving us more northern and eastern winds for the next few days. To start off next week, we will have highs drop to the upper 80s to low 90s, which will give us a slight feeling of fall temperatures coming in our direction later this month.