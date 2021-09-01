MIKE BOYCE: Peace Is What They Represented
As reported earlier this summer in the MDJ, I returned to my alma mater Notre Dame as part of a leadership fellowship and spiritual sabbatical. It was there on Sunday afternoon, buried in writings by Aristotle and some early Christian authors, that Thomas Hartwell from the MDJ called me about a column I had written during the Obama presidency concerning Afghanistan. The call was relatively brief and my comments were based on my experience with strategic planning and operations in military campaigns. Nevertheless, as I returned and tried to focus on my assigned readings, I found myself thinking about the 13 members of the armed forces who gave “their full measure of devotion” to their country and to their buddies.www.mdjonline.com
