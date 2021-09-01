MIKE BOYCE: Peace Is What They Represented

Peace is more than the absence of war; it is accord and harmony. Just like it is necessary for countries to have relati0ns of peace and prosperity to sustain, it is also necessary to have within different societies living in these nations. Although it is a critical aspect for success and happiness, it is often ignored by the governments. It is an already known fact that the higher authorities are immersed in dealing with peace-making matters on a macro level. But they should also be aware of the issues faced by people on a societal level.