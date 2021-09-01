TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 review
TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 comes packed with a bevvy of features from wireless charging, to waterproofing and dustproofing. Try it for an easy and comfortable listening experience. You probably know TCL best for its value-to-price ratio TVs and soundbars. Recently the company has entered the true wireless earphones arena with the TCL MOVEAUDIO S600. At first glance this headset appears to be just another AirPods Pro lookalike, but wait—the app is pretty decent and it works with Android and Apple.www.soundguys.com
Comments / 0