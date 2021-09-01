Cancel
Sherman, CT

Sherman officials send out town-wide alert about COVID-19

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 7 days ago

Sherman officials have sent out a town-wide alert about COVID-19. Over the last two weeks, 8 cases have been reported. Due to its population, Sherman is in the state Department of Public Health's red zone, the highest level of community transmission. Prior to these cases, there were none reported in Sherman for the last three months. First Selectman Don Lowe is calling on residents to follow all health protocols, including social distancing, wearing face coverings indoors in public places and washing hands frequently. The alert also encouraged residents to get a COVID-19 shot. Only about 60-percent of Sherman is vaccinated. A vaccination van will be in Sherman on the 18th from 9am to 5pm and return on October 9th for a second dose. The clinic will be held at Charter Hall.

