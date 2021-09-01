Southbury considering temporary pause on cannabis establishments

Did you know Lamar residents are funding education, recreation and infrastructure in other communities every time they drive to another jurisdiction to purchase legal marijuana? Ballot Measures 2A & 2B ask voters to take money out of the hands of other jurisdictions and put it to work for the residents of Lamar. The language in 2A asks voters to allow them to tax marijuana under TABOR. The language in 2B allows the sale of legal marijuana and works only if taxing authority is given by the voters in 2A. These ballot measures are designed and intended to support the City of Lamar’s budget shortfalls resulting from the pandemic, the many unfunded mandates coming down the pipeline, and the necessary infrastructure projects that go unaddressed. This tax only applies to the purchase and sale of marijuana and marijuana products. It DOES NOT increase taxes to the residents of Lamar as a whole!