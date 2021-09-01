Southbury considering temporary pause on cannabis establishments
Southbury is considering a temporary pause on cannabis establishments. First Selectman Jeff Manville says, like other municipalities in the state, they want to take a careful look at the new recreational marijuana law. The Southbury Land Use Department has put together guidelines breaking down the new law, the effects on municipalities and the process that should be taken to come up with regulations. It also includes a proposed 9 month moratorium on cannabis establishments to give Southbury the time to do research and produce regulations. The guidance package can be found on the Southbury town website.wlad.com
