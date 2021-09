Classic Collision, LLC, hit their 100th location milestone at the end of July and spent this week celebrating in big ways across all eight states they operate. “My journey started nearly two years ago, when we had 24 stores,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “Some have been with us for 20 years and others for 20 days. Nevertheless, each and every single person in the Classic family has played a major role in building this incredible company. We are all proud that together, we’ve reached a historic milestone of 100-plus Classic locations throughout the country. This week, we celebrate this major accomplishment as a family.”