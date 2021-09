The sounds of a burgeoning new drumline echo through the hallways of the Young Women’s (YWA) STEAM every day at lunchtime as the new drummers learn and practice their beats. So far 31 new drummers joined the new club that administrators hope brings even more pride to the all-girls school. At lunchtime, they practice on desks. They also have some used drums donated to them from another school in the district, but their equipment is in short supply.