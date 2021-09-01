Cancel
Danbury, CT

Danbury emergency managers caution against driving through flood waters

By WLAD Newsroom
 7 days ago

The City of Danbury emergency management team has issued a weather alert as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move into Connecticut. Mayor Joe Cavo says heavy rainfall is expected into Thursday morning, which may result in some localized flooding. He cautioned that walking or driving through flood waters is extremely dangerous. Anyone driving tonight or early tomorrow morning is asked to use extra caution and avoid driving through standing water.

