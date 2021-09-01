Cancel
Business

Zoom-call blunders led to someone getting axed, 1 in 4 bosses say

By Bloomberg
MercuryNews
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zoom-call blunders can be hazardous to your career. Nearly 1 in 4 executives have fired a staffer for slipping up during a video or audio conference, and most have levied some sort of disciplinary action for gaffes made in virtual meetings, a survey of 200 managers at large companies found. The survey, commissioned by Vyopta Inc., which helps companies manage their workplace collaboration and communication systems, also found that executives don’t fully trust a third of their staff to perform effectively when working remotely.

MercuryNews

