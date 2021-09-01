Egyptian Government Acknowledges Plight Of Christians But Is The Response Sufficient?
09/01/2021 Egypt (International Christian Concern) – The Egyptian government has recently commented twice giving nods towards its Christian minority population. In one instance, on August 9, 76 more churches and church buildings have been approved for legal use of Christian worship. In another, according to a reporter, President Sisi expressed a desire to remove religion from the national ID cards. Both efforts acknowledge that Egyptian Christians face discrimination in varying ways, but perhaps are insufficient to address deeper issues, though at face value are laudable actions.www.persecution.org
