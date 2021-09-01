Egyptian Government Acknowledges Plight Of Christians But Is The Response Sufficient?

The country of Afghanistan is in a dire situation. Prior to the withdrawal of U.S. troops, many Afghans lacked basic sustenance. According to Time Magazine, “The United Nations estimates that as many as 18 million Afghans—nearly half the country’s population—need urgent humanitarian aid, including food and housing.” The Afghan Christian minority are in a worse situation because they face threats of discrimination, torture, and death, daily. With the U.S. gone from the country, non-governmental organizations will have to work alone, and will be the last life-line to persecuted Christians inside of Afghanistan. NGOs play a vital role in funding and performing global aid to hurting people all over the world. Often, NGOs partner with the U.S. government to double relief efforts that could not be accomplished alone. As an example: throughout the pandemic, food prices rose 30-40%, prompting organizations such as ICC to provide COVID aid in the form of food packages to underground Afghan believers. Though ICC focuses on Christian suffering, they are quick to help neighbors of other faiths, as well.