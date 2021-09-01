Impossible Sausage is Finally Landing in Stores: Here’s Where to Get It
Impossible Foods is bringing another plant-based protein directly to consumers across the United States. The vegan company just announced that its Impossible Sausage will soon be available at nearly 13,000 grocery stores nationwide, formerly an exclusive menu item at a select number of fast-food restaurant chains including Starbucks and Burger King. The retail release of the Impossible plant-based pork will be sold in grounds format in both Spicy and Savory flavors. The company designed the plant-based pork to be versatile, making its texture and cooking ability similar to conventional animal-based sausage.943litefm.com
