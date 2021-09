ADP (. and nonfarm payrolls by the U.S. government. Although employment figures have not yet reached their near-term goals, market indexes remained at or near record highs. Because we’re still shaking the summer sand out of our shoes, getting onto a new investment footing as the year advances toward the end of calendar Q3 will be gradual. Later this week, we’ll see a new Producer Price Index (PPI) print and weekly jobless claims, but otherwise we may see trading set to auto-pilot, barring any news items that might jar current outlooks.