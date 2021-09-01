Cancel
Emile Learning, Harvard And UPenn-founded Virtual Learning Solution, Offers Free September Access

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emile Learning, an LA-based education company working to build the 'Netflix of High School', is offering free student access for the month of September.

Emile Learning, Harvard-founded learning startup, offers free access for September

"We threw all our energy this past year into innovating with this generation of young people in mind," said President and Co-Founder Michael Vilardo. "We think students who try out our product will fall in love with the approach, so much so that they'll continue with Emile well beyond September."

Emile currently offers 20+ AP, Core, and Experiential courses for high schoolers. With September's free access, students will have unlimited access to Emile's entire course library through September 30, 2021. Courses include: AP Computer Science, Introduction to Computer Science, AP Psychology, AP English Language and Literature, AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, Algebra 2, AP World History, Acting, Financial Literacy, and several others.

Emile Learning was founded in October 2020 by CEO Felix Ruano, Harvard University/McKinsey & Co. alum, Vilardo, University of Pennsylvannia/Nike/Uber alum, and CTO Jon Quiros, Dun & Bradstreet and Cal Poly Pomona alum.

"We have all seen the impact of TikTok, Netflix, Instagram on Gen-Z attention spans. These companies continue to innovate to stay relevant. Unfortunately, we have not seen that kind of approach in education. Emile is here to change that," said Ruano.

Emile's short-form courses are designed to promote engagement in a digital landscape where scrolling is the norm. By taking best practices from leading consumer technologies and social platforms, Emile is innovating to meet high school students' evolving learning strategies and needs.

Highly-engaging teachers pulled from students' favorite social channels present short-form video content, anchored to key concepts. Quizzes and study-guides reinforce learning. Access to a large online community and a roster of seasoned teachers increases interactivity and feedback. Finally, high schoolers have the option to take the courses purely for enrichment (e.g., to help supplement existing high school coursework) or for transcript-level credit.

"The for-credit option is really special. This means we can empower students to learn anything, anywhere, anytime-- and get high school transcript credits," said Vilardo.

Free access for the basic product is available through September 30, 2021.

Media contact: Veronica Ma, veronica@hiemile.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emile-learning-harvard-and-upenn-founded-virtual-learning-solution-offers-free-september-access-301366749.html

SOURCE Emile Learning

