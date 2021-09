There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted hoover, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, this American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use.While they’re more affordable than some of the very high end alternatives, Shark hoovers still come at a premium cost – but savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had, it’s just a case of finding the best one.Whether you’re after a corded or cordless, bagless,...