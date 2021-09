HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Nearly half a million people in Louisiana are still waiting for their lights to come back on just one week after Hurricane Ida tore through the state. In some areas, like Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, it’s expected to take a while to get customers back online. It’s one of the many reasons why more than 25,000 linemen from across the country are right in south Louisiana to help.