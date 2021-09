SAUGATUCK, MI - If you’re craving a little adventure, it’s time to head to Michigan’s “Art Coast” town of Saugatuck. The art galleries and walkable downtown shopping district will feed your creative side, and there’s enough chef-inspired goodness in this spot to keep you happily full for days. And you’ll need to fuel up. Once you’re done strolling the picturesque, boat-filled waterfront, get ready to hit the area’s unique trails and Lake Michigan beaches. There’s even a wooden stairway that leads you 800 feet straight up the edge of a back dune for some pretty amazing views.