Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GuardianLink Announces Partnership With BeyondLife.Club, Launching Amitabh Bachchan's First-ever NFT Collection

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitabh is all set to launch his first set of NFTs with BeyondLife.Club , powered by GuardianLink . BeyondLife.Club owned by Rhiti Entertainment, Singapore, has previously collaborated with prominent icons like MS Dhoni and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. It will enable every individual to own a piece of art belonging to Amitabh's legacy. This sphere creates a platform for global artists, athletes, and celebrities where they launch their first-ever NFTs, an exclusive curated collection presented at a global scale. "Our biggest motivation behind this venture is to empower artists, celebs & athletes globally and at the same time help the diehard fans to get their hands over the purest form of the content," Arun Pandey, MD & Chairman, Rhiti Group.

NFT or Non-Fungible Tokens are artforms residing on the Blockchain with immutable records to showcase provenance. Celebrities, Sports Persons, and Influencers are creating NFTs that their fanbase can collect and treasure. GuardianLink offers a No-Code NFT creating and selling platform, kind of like Shopify for NFTs, which can also be branded for their specific fanbase.It incorporates state-of-the-art technology to ensure a secure and world-class space for the creators.

GuardianLink's Legitimacy protocol ensures the authenticity of the NFTs curated by the creators and also their Anti-Rip AI SPYDER Technology allows NFTs to be monitored across the web for duplicates, rip-offs, and copycats that can damage the authenticity and impact the auction. NFT assets can now be easily protected by collectors and creators with the help of Guardian's AI technology. Also, the platform's wallet cipher observes the creator's and collector's wallet addresses to assure no manipulation in the price of the NFTs. Based on their activity, a trust score will be defined for their wallets. This ensures the legitimacy of the bidding process.

GuardianLink is a face of intensive work methodologies, technological experts on the table, and a team of 350 crypto avengers that has developed since 2016. Their research and development belong to the arena of blockchain technology and its business on a global scale. Leading from the front, Keyur Patel, the Co-Founder and Chairman of GuardianLink, Ramkumar Subramaniam, 29, Co-Founder & CEO helming the project to democratize NFT commerce with astounding technology partnerships and insight of future trends. Arjun Reddy (Co-Founder & CTO), the mastermind behind many blockchain products and has this intuitive vision to bring DTL in real-world use cases, Kamesh Elangovan (Co-Founder & COO), a crypto expert who executed 50+ token launches. This blockchain-driven entity aims at protecting the NFTs using their Anti-Rip AI Engine and also to ensure royalties for creators across various marketplaces and blockchains.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardianlink-announces-partnership-with-beyondlifeclub-launching-amitabh-bachchans-first-ever-nft-collection-301366985.html

SOURCE GuardianLink

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amitabh Bachchan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Royalties#Beyondlife#Nft Collection#Rhiti Entertainment#Md Chairman#Rhiti Group#Non Fungible Tokens#Blockchain#Sports Persons#Influencers#Ai#The Co Founder#Co Founder Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Square Enix Collective Announces New Partnership With BBC Top Gear

Square Enix Collective and Original Fire Games have partnered with BBC Studios and Top Gear for the upcoming racing game Circuit Superstars. The collaboration will be kicking off with a special online version of the show's "Star in a Reasonably Fast Car" feature as participants such as IndyCar and former FORMULA 1 driver Romain Grosjean and FORMULA 1 star Lando Norris, will be taking part in the event. those in the event will race through the leader board to be crowned champion of the unnecessarily lengthy title "BBC Top Gear x Circuit Superstars Star in a Reasonably Fast Car Invitational 2021", which they're calling the "BBCTGxCSSIARFCI2021" for short. We have a couple of quotes about it below as the series will start on September 9th on YouTube.
Internetalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nafter Announces Global Launch of World's First NFT Social Network

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Nafter is all set to launch the world's first and only NFT social network for the global audience that could give Instagram a run for their money. The team behind the NFT social media platform announced that a web app will be available worldwide for everyone to access starting September 3. The NFT social network is a one of the kind platform and also an industry-first that would allow artists and influencers to mint NFTs in the form of social media posts including photos and videos. The platform gave a sneak peek into its upcoming web and mobile app a month back with a phenomenal response from the community.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The9 Limited Announced The Launch Of NFT Platform NFTSTAR

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established Internet company, today announced that it has formally stepped into the Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") business. NFTSTAR Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Singapore wholly owned subsidiary of The9 Limited, will launch a NFT trading and community platform NFTSTAR ( www.nftstar.com), which is expected to be officially launched in the fourth quarter of this year, while user pre-registration incentive program is now starting.
Businessaithority.com

ZK International’s Blockchain Innovation Hub, xSigma, Launches MaximNFT.com, an Exclusive NFT Marketplace in Partnership with Maxim

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, xSigma Collectibles Limited, and entered into a partnership agreement with Maxim to launch MaximNFT.com, the exclusive NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Marketplace of the iconic men’s lifestyle brand. Under the terms of the agreement, xSigma’s world-class developers and NFT designers will operate the NFT platform, which will be endorsed and promoted by Maxim.com across its digital, social and publishing assets. Additionally, MaximNFT will be the exclusive seller of Maxim.com’s own NFTs.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

ENVOY Network's First-Ever NFT Curated Digital Billboard "Decentraboard" Sells Out First Slots Of Space In Matter Of Minutes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coveted first slots on Premium NFT label ENVOY Network's "Decentraboard" sold out within a mere two hours. In-demand NFT curated billboard board spaces were snapped up by two-time #1DJ's in the world, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ's and corporations such as: Porsper, Realis Network, Prometheus Lab, 3Commas and Coldstack Foundation.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Here’s a Look at A Ma Maniére’s First-Ever In-House Collection

A Ma Maniére is quickly approaching another big milestone. This week, the James Whitner-founded retailer will release its inaugural in-house collection for the upcoming season. The range is a solid reflection of A Ma Maniére’s long-standing commitment to timeless luxury. Elevated with top-tier materials and quality craftsmanship, the batch of seasonal staples are presented in refined yet understated colors and cuts that take cues from workwear, sportswear, and military uniforms.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Epik Prime, the World’s First and Only NFT Project to Work With Triple AAA Games, to Launch on Huobi

Epik, which helps businesses license and produce immersive blockchain-powered in-game experiences and NFTs, announced that it will partner with Huobi Global to launch its membership token, $EPIK, through their Huobi Prime program. Epik will be Huobi Prime #8 and will be available for sale on August 27 th, 2021. Huobi Prime is a selective program that introduces new, cutting-edge asset projects to cryptocurrency traders. Epik has created the world’s largest decentralized and cross-chain compatible network for digital collectibles, in-game experiences, and NFTs that gamers can utilize across both mainstream and crypto-based games comprising of over 300 game companies and one billion gamers.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EZ365 Announces Launch Of EZ NFT Division

Offering Provides New, Experienced Traders with Exciting Opportunities to Invest in Rapidly Growing NFT Space. LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - EZ365, a leading innovator in the blockchain space, today announced the launch of EZ NFT, a new division of the company's blockchain-based ecosystem focused on creating diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT market. The news follows last week's announcement that EZ365 has been acquired by Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a publicly traded company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets.
Museumscryptopotato.com

Premium Collection of Historical Masterpieces Launched with Binance NFT

The collection – launched by The State Hermitage Museum– will include works by Leonardo Da Vinci. Binance NFT will soon open a premium collection from The State Hermitage Museum to their marketplace, which includes recreations of the museum’s masterpieces. The Collection: “Your token is kept in the Hermitage”. As Binance...
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Akshay Kumar's mother dies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Superstar Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai Hospital. Akshay took to his Twitter handle, to announce the news of his mother's demise. "She was my core. And...
Fitnesstalesbuzz.com

Sunny Singh hits the gym, shares picture with Varun Dhawan

Https://instagram.com/stories/mesunnysingh/2656730531855798893?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet. Sunny is beefing up for his role of Laxman in Adipurush. It will be the actor’s first mythological film and also his first Pan-India film. Sunny is currently working on ‘Adipurush’, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film marks Sunny Singh’s first step in the Pan-India Arena. About the...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Producer Anand Pandit reveals details on Amitabh Bachchan’s shocking action sequences in sub-zero temperatures for Chehre!

Movie lovers are waiting with bated breath for the release of Producer Anand Pandit’s mystery thriller Chehre. The film has been continuing to garner immense love from fans with all the posters, teaser, and hard-hitting dialogue promos that have been released till date. We hear that the makers chose the stunning locales of Europe to give an authentic global touch to the mystery thriller and also execute sleek action sequences for the story. What’s more, Mr. Bachchan despite several challenges, magnificently rose to the occasion and inspired the entire team with his legendary professionalism!
AdvocacyOne Green Planet

Voice Launches First Environmentally-Friendly NFT Program

This month, Voice, an NFT platform, is launching the first environmentally friendly NFT program for users and buyers. This NFT program would allow users to mint their NFTs for free while buyers can buy these works with a standard credit card. Voice is partnering with curators like Kimberly Drew, Misan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy